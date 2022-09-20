US, China Compete Over Unmanned Warships

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https://gnews.org/post/p1nbmb5cf
09/11/2022 WION: The unmanned warships have emerged as a new point of tension between the United States of America and China. Both the countries are seeking to develop what has been described as driverless ships that can potentially change maritime warfare in the coming years