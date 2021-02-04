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Are You Patriotic Enough to Take Anal Swab?
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303 views • February 04, 2021
The anal swab test has been adopted in China as the preferred method of testing for coronavirus, after it was claimed by health authorities that it is more effective than the nasal/throat swab. Will Americans accept waddling around like penguins in masks?
https://cantcensortruth.com/watch?id=6019dd25481ac71e097f4370
https://cantcensortruth.com/watch?id=6019dd25481ac71e097f4370
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