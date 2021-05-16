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EXCELLENT MUSIC ABOUT - EVIL BILL GATES "VACCINE" PROJECT If I Was the Devil – Original song about Bill Gates' "vaccine"
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123 views • May 16, 2021
EXCELLENT MUSIC ABOUT - EVIL BILL GATES "VACCINE" PROJECT
If I Was the Devil – Original song about Bill Gates' "vaccine"
The Church of God
By churchofgod
Song by Brother Jay Hargrave
Performed live in OKC on November 26, 2020.
https://www.minds.com/research_start_point/
https://gab.com/stop_dirty_government
If I Was the Devil – Original song about Bill Gates' "vaccine"
The Church of God
By churchofgod
Song by Brother Jay Hargrave
Performed live in OKC on November 26, 2020.
https://www.minds.com/research_start_point/
https://gab.com/stop_dirty_government
Keywords
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