PAUL BEGLEY - MIKE FROM AROUND THE WORLD

FROM LAST NIGHTS SHOW. 4-20-23

A planned Communist invasion of the United States and Canada from Nicaragua, through Mexico!



Nicaragua

During the Iran-Contra hearings, the Defense Intelligence Agency revealed that by 1985 the Nicaraguan military was at an all-time high of 62,000. The Nicaraguan government had more forces than the rest of Central America combined, not including the presence of Soviet, Cuban, and PLO advisers.

A 10,500 foot airstrip with six foot deep runways that can accommodate the most deadly Soviet bombers is now completely built at Punta Huete in Nicaragua. This airstrip is already fortified as a military installation. Anti-aircraft batteries and surface-to-air missiles are already in place.

The final plans for the invasion of North America are now being made. Thomas Borge, the Interior Minister of Nicaragua said: "We have Nicaragua, soon we will have El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Costa Rica, and Mexico. One day, tomorrow or five years or fifteen years from now, we're going to take 5 to 10 million Mexicans and they are going into Dallas, into El Paso, into Houston, into New Mexico, into San Diego, and each one will have embedded in his mind the idea of killing ten Americans." (Thomas Borge, Nicaragua Interior Minister as quoted in the Washington Times, March 27, 1985)



