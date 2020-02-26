© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
James Traficant Jr. Bankruptcy Speech! Must Hear! Emergency Banking Act Is Why He Was Silenced
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
58 views • February 26, 2020
I want to thank Neo and James for waking up America. This was one of the first shots fired over the bow of the American people!
This is one of largest lies perpetrated on the American people. I have studied this subject for15 years and it has been virtually impossible to wake up people to this fact. We were born free and enslaved by banned foreign agents and made indentured slaves, born into bondage to pay debts ran up by bankers building a new World Order slave planet system! One that many can not see, taste or smell. Our birth certificates are bonds and we are collateral (prisoners of indentured servitude to our Talmudic Zionist parasites), Our life energy is sold when we are a few days old and traded since birth. Unlearn people.... You will find my articles on Fascist book:
Links for sharing this information:
• 1 – Main Video: https://tinyurl.com/ro5s8zx
• 2 – This Article: https://tinyurl.com/rqyuhx9
• 3 – Audio intro. on supporting evidence,178-page document (@5): https://tinyurl.com/qma26yb
• 4 – Audio intro. to 178 Page document (@5): https://tinyurl.com/t58m6x8
• 5 – 178-page document of Evidence of the claims made herein: https://tinyurl.com/so2m8m4
• 6 – Explaining Highlights of above Document (1hr 52mins): Video Link: https://tinyurl.com/yx44ltd6
• 7 – Video Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/1776reloaded
• 8 – Documents and resources: http://www.mediafire.com/folder/7wsyytt49v8ou/IDP_1776Reloaded.org_Public_Resources_including_13thAmendment
• 9 - For Case files: http://www.mediafire.com/folder/1trjxkxu8dqba/Title10Section253Cases
• Or https://tinyurl.com/v949qgf
• https://1776reloaded.org/joomla30/index.php/us-inc-achilles-heel
• Future proofs of Lawfare / Mixed War will be posted at the following URL’s:
• www.Title10Section253.org Once at InternallyDisplacedPeople.org
• Click Title10Section253 (top left menu)
• Articles posted on Before Its News (top right): https://tinyurl.com/ub6ntjo
• Video Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/1776reloaded
https://beforeitsnews.com/v3/contributor/bio/?uid=713008
This is one of largest lies perpetrated on the American people. I have studied this subject for15 years and it has been virtually impossible to wake up people to this fact. We were born free and enslaved by banned foreign agents and made indentured slaves, born into bondage to pay debts ran up by bankers building a new World Order slave planet system! One that many can not see, taste or smell. Our birth certificates are bonds and we are collateral (prisoners of indentured servitude to our Talmudic Zionist parasites), Our life energy is sold when we are a few days old and traded since birth. Unlearn people.... You will find my articles on Fascist book:
Links for sharing this information:
• 1 – Main Video: https://tinyurl.com/ro5s8zx
• 2 – This Article: https://tinyurl.com/rqyuhx9
• 3 – Audio intro. on supporting evidence,178-page document (@5): https://tinyurl.com/qma26yb
• 4 – Audio intro. to 178 Page document (@5): https://tinyurl.com/t58m6x8
• 5 – 178-page document of Evidence of the claims made herein: https://tinyurl.com/so2m8m4
• 6 – Explaining Highlights of above Document (1hr 52mins): Video Link: https://tinyurl.com/yx44ltd6
• 7 – Video Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/1776reloaded
• 8 – Documents and resources: http://www.mediafire.com/folder/7wsyytt49v8ou/IDP_1776Reloaded.org_Public_Resources_including_13thAmendment
• 9 - For Case files: http://www.mediafire.com/folder/1trjxkxu8dqba/Title10Section253Cases
• Or https://tinyurl.com/v949qgf
• https://1776reloaded.org/joomla30/index.php/us-inc-achilles-heel
• Future proofs of Lawfare / Mixed War will be posted at the following URL’s:
• www.Title10Section253.org Once at InternallyDisplacedPeople.org
• Click Title10Section253 (top left menu)
• Articles posted on Before Its News (top right): https://tinyurl.com/ub6ntjo
• Video Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/1776reloaded
https://beforeitsnews.com/v3/contributor/bio/?uid=713008
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.