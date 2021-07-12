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Dr Carrie Madej: Covid planned years ago by business leaders in GA.
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193 views • July 12, 2021
Dr Madej attended a private business meeting a few years ago where GA business leaders presented their plan to use vaccines to change the way people think and act, leading to a China-style social credit score, were every aspect of life is under gov surveillance and control. The covid "pandemic" is exactly what was planned at that time, as a way to implement their plan. Note that the headquarters of CDC is in Georgia.
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