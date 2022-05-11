© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
YOU May Be Surprised Who Is Following God and Who Is Not
Follow
0
Share
Report
229 views • May 11, 2022
Religion is deceptive. For one reason we automatically assume that if someone talks about God a lot then they have a good relationship with him, but is that really a good piece of evidence. This short video uncovers what we should be looking for.
For a longer video, click the to watch "The GREATEST Commandment: BUT Who Is Obeying It": https://bit.ly/39rAePc
For inquiries email [email protected]
For a longer video, click the to watch "The GREATEST Commandment: BUT Who Is Obeying It": https://bit.ly/39rAePc
For inquiries email [email protected]
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.