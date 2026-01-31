BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Overview of My Main Activism Post in Early 2026
riseabovelifeschallenges
riseabovelifeschallenges
0 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
4 views • 20 hours ago

Yo Explorer's. Welcome to Van Life Adventures with Eric Kasey. Please subscribe to my channel so you never miss a day of my journey and while you’re at it, check out my websites at https://www.erickaseyphotography.com and https://www.rollingrevival.org .


***IMPORTANT LINKS***

Main Activism Post - https://tinyurl.com/mrxptcs4

Contents of The C19 Bio-Weapon Vials - https://tinyurl.com/3w7naxmx

My Ascending with Christ Documentary - https://tinyurl.com/2c7m9sts

Main Activism Website - http://www.JesusSavesHumanity.com

Secondary Activism Website - http://www.JesusSavesHumanity.org

Activism Post Backup #1 - https://tinyurl.com/mrxptcs4

Activism Post Backup #2 - https://tinyurl.com/2r4u8j5f

OpenVAERS Data - https://tinyurl.com/bd369aw7

Stew’s Channel - https://www.rumble.com/StewPeters


***C19 BIO-WEAPON DEATH COUNT DATA***

Every Thirty Seconds: 1

Every Minute: 2

Every Thirty-Minutes: 60

Hourly: 120

Daily: 2,880

Monthly: 86,400

Yearly: 1,000,000


***C19 BIO-WEAPON INGREDIENT LIST***

1. Parasites/Hydra (aka. For Total Annihilation of The Human Body & Mind)

2. Graphene-Oxide (aka. To Catalyze Everything)

3. Pegalated-Lipid-Nano-Particles (aka. Building Material)

4. Fiber-Optic Structures (aka. Building Material)

5. Gelatinous Material/Hydro-Gel (aka. For Housing The Nano Circuitry)

6. Luciferace (aka. Bio-Luminescence for Identifying)

7. Cyanide (aka. Poison)

8. Fluoride (aka. Industrial Waste)

9. Mercury (aka. Toxic Metals)

10. Heavy Metals (aka. Obviously Toxic To Humans)

11. Spike Proteins (aka. Inflammatory Dangerous)

12. Snake Venom Peptides (aka. Obviously Poisonous)


EXTRA DETAILS

Total Videos: 672

Facebook Life Events: 330

Life’s Work Photos: 108

iPhone Pictures: 4,650

iPhone Songs: 1,530

iPhone Videos: 24

iPhone Apps: 16

Google Maps Places: 11,900

Google Calendar Events: 27,100

Data Backups: 46


Also, remember to Like, Comment and Subscribe


I WOULD GREATLY APPRECIATE IT IF YOU SUPPORT ME BELOW

Patreon - https://bit.ly/2Rrwh4Y

CashApp - https://bit.ly/44DPunB

Landscape Prints - https://bit.ly/388Kid3

Rolling Revival Apparel - https://bit.ly/33JEd7U

Travel Gear List on Amazon - https://amzn.to/3GfKDhu


THE VAN AND ME

My Journey to Van Life began on September 4th, 2017 by Me QUITTING pharma cold turkey and permanently

My Van Life Adventure began on December 4th, 2021

Vehicle: 2006 Chevy Express 2500 Gas Cargo Van

Engine: 4.8L V8 @ 285 hp

Fuel Mileage: 15 City/20 Highway

Mileage: 105,247

Dimensions: 10-feet long by 6-foot wide by 4-foot 6-inches tall

Purchase Amount: $7,495

Purchase Date: October 22nd, 2021

Purchase Location: Zoom Auto Group in Parsippany, NJ

How I Make Money: Social Security

Camera Gear: iPhone 14 Pro, Sony HX400V & RX100 Mk3, a GoPro Hero Session and the DJI Mavic Mini Drone

Laptop: 2020 Apple MacBook Air 13-Inch

Video Editing Software: Adobe Premiere Pro CC

Keywords
overviewof my main activism postin early 2026
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Nipah Alarms Ignite as Globalist Systems Echo COVID&#8217;s Failed Playbook

Nipah Alarms Ignite as Globalist Systems Echo COVID’s Failed Playbook

Morgan S. Verity
White House blame game erupts after Alex Pretti shooting in Minneapolis

White House blame game erupts after Alex Pretti shooting in Minneapolis

Ramon Tomey
Cyber warfare and the fragile power grid: How digital sabotage threatens national security

Cyber warfare and the fragile power grid: How digital sabotage threatens national security

Kevin Hughes
Pepper spray exposure: A severe respiratory hazard with lasting consequences

Pepper spray exposure: A severe respiratory hazard with lasting consequences

Patrick Lewis
The science-backed case for exclusive breastfeeding: Why the first six months matter

The science-backed case for exclusive breastfeeding: Why the first six months matter

Belle Carter
Trump launches new federal initiative to combat the national addiction crisis

Trump launches new federal initiative to combat the national addiction crisis

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy