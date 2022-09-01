Schools Exempt From Ban on Porn for Kids, KY Senator Warns

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Despite the efforts of activists, Kentucky lawmakers have still not been able to remove exemptions from obscenity laws for schools that give children obscene material and pornography, warned Kentucky Senator Lindsey Tichenor in this interview with The New American magazine's Alex Newman. Speaking at the Moment of Truth Summit hosted by Mike Lindell, Tichenor said people were starting to wake up to the election irregularities and other problems. But now, people must get involved, whether running for office or supporting candidates.
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