BrightLearn - Gut Health Insights, an interview with Dr. Basima Williams

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this episode of the BrightLearn podcast, host BrightLearn interviews Dr. Basima Williams, a leading expert in functional medicine, about the crucial importance of gut health, digestion, and the microbiome, emphasizing the five pillars of health, the concept of "leaky gut," the impact of gluten sensitivity, the role of stomach acid and microbes in digestion, concerns about weight loss injections, and the significance of education and mindset change for achieving optimal health, with practical advice on food choices and cooking oils, and information on her course "Feel Good Gut Health" available at BrightU.com.
For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai
Full length interview on Brighteon.com.