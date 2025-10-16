What's New about the New Apostolic Reformation? with Chris Quintana (Part 1)

On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/whats-new-about-new-apostolic-reformation-chris-quintana-part-1

Our topic for this week and next is the development in Christendom called the New Apostolic Reformation. We’ll also refer to it by its initials, NAR, as we discuss, again, this New Apostolic Reformation movement.

Joining me to talk about this widespread movement within Christianity is Chris Quintana. Chris is the pastor of Calvary Chapel Cypress, which is located in Orange County, California. And Chris has been featured in the video series Wide Is the Gate, which is an apologetic documentary that deals with trends in the church that have undermined biblical faith and have drawn many Christians away from the Word of God. Chris, welcome to Search the Scriptures 24/7.





Chris: Well, thank you. It’s great to be on the show again. I enjoy the time with you!



