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Beneficial Bob Cover of Alex Jones Folk Song for 2017 Infowars Contest
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1 view • July 27, 2021
This video was in the final 10 from which the main winner was selected.
This week YouTube terminated the channel, Cosmic Christian, where this video was originally uploaded. I've seen many of these Folk Song videos disappear from YT and hope they are all preserved somewhere.
This one will reside here at least for the time being, uploaded by the video producer and good friend of recording artist.
Hope you enjoy!
This week YouTube terminated the channel, Cosmic Christian, where this video was originally uploaded. I've seen many of these Folk Song videos disappear from YT and hope they are all preserved somewhere.
This one will reside here at least for the time being, uploaded by the video producer and good friend of recording artist.
Hope you enjoy!
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