Maria Zeee: Dan Andrews Unmasked – The Most Dangerous Man in Australia? ft. Geoff Shaw

This week we are joined by Former MP Geoff Shaw to discuss Dan Andrews in detail before the VIC elections this month. Dan Andrews is a man that Geoff says acted as though he was “punishing his peasants” throughout the so-called pandemic.

We discuss Andrews’ support of murdering children in the womb, sexualising children, attack on Christians and bullying of his colleagues in Parliament, as well as many other dangerous behaviours displayed by this man as exposed in Geoff’s book, ‘Dan Andrews Unmasked’.



