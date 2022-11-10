Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Maria Zeee: Dan Andrews Unmasked – The Most Dangerous Man in Australia? ft. Geoff Shaw
78 views
channel image
Tanjerea
Published 19 days ago |

This week we are joined by Former MP Geoff Shaw to discuss Dan Andrews in detail before the VIC elections this month. Dan Andrews is a man that Geoff says acted as though he was “punishing his peasants” throughout the so-called pandemic.

We discuss Andrews’ support of murdering children in the womb, sexualising children, attack on Christians and bullying of his colleagues in Parliament, as well as many other dangerous behaviours displayed by this man as exposed in Geoff’s book, ‘Dan Andrews Unmasked’.


Keywords
trumpalex jonesrussiavaccinebidenputinukraine2024faucipfizerklaus schwabstew petersdr jane rudymaria zeee

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket