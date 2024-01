🌟 Unlock the Power of Butyrate: The 4th Carbon Warrior Against Cancer! 🦠🛡️

🎧 https://bit.ly/46jO4hy

πŸ”¬ Did you know cancer cells thrive on fermentation?

🌿✨ Butyrate, a four-carbon fatty acid produced in our microbiome, emerges as a hero. It's a clean fuel for our gut cells, promoting normal replenishment.

But here's the twist – elevate butyrate levels, and watch cancer cells crumble! πŸš€ High butyrate induces reactive oxygen species, causing havoc in defective mitochondria of cancer cells.

πŸ’ͺ Join the fight against cancer with insights from Thomas Seyfried, Professor in Boston College’s Biology Department.

Let's spread the word about this natural cancer warrior! 🌿

πŸ”— Click the link in bio or find it in the description above to dive into the science and support the battle! 🌐