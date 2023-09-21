Create New Account
After the accident, she was left on the side of the road, no one stopped the car to help her!
High Hopes
Published Yesterday

Cat Angels United


Aug 25, 2023


A person told us about a mama cat who probably met an accident on the roadside and wasn't responding to the kittens' loud meows either.With great care, we took the feeding kittens away and then lifted her cautiously into the carrier.We had to take this poor soul to the vet as soon as possible. Every animal deserves a second chance. Don't forget to like, share, and subscribe for more heartwarming stories like this!


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YBRzDUkfd9A

accidentkittenscatmamarescuecat angels united

