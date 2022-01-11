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The Stew Peters Show 01. 11. 22. COMPLETE SHOW
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380 views • January 11, 2022
Massive Military Medical Cover-Up, Epstein Ties to Vax, PROOF of Microchips and MORE!
We know soldiers don’t need this vaccine for their health. Members of the military are almost all in their twenties or early 30s. They are all in absolute peak physical condition, or at least they’re supposed to be. The number of military members who have died of Covid in the past two years is just 80, out of more than 200,000 cases. The fatality rate for this disease in the military is zero point zero three percent. There are resisters still fighting on in secret inside the military. One of those resisters is Danny, an anonymous serviceman who recently contacted this program. Danny runs an online whistleblower account called Terminal C-W-O, which stands for Terminal Chief Warrant Officer. Danny joins us.
Until the past three months Jeff Jackson was entirely healthy. We’ve seen the photos to prove it. Now, the vaccine is derailing his life. Jeff never had any kind of allergy issues. Now, his entire life revolves around managing this illness. Jeff is sweeping his apartment three or four times a day to clean up all the skin flaking off his body. Jeff joins us to discuss.
It’s easy to forget these last couple years, but there’s a lot of diseases out there besides Covid-19. Just about all of them are more likely to actually kill you, too: Ebola, Marburg, HIV, and so forth. Well Dr. Arianna Love is back, and she says she has evidence that all these diseases, and others – ADD, Autism, asthma, Monkeypox, smallpox, and more – she says all these diseases are caused by vaccination. Even smallpox, which predates the existence of vaccines. How does that work? Arianna Love joins us with more.
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We know soldiers don’t need this vaccine for their health. Members of the military are almost all in their twenties or early 30s. They are all in absolute peak physical condition, or at least they’re supposed to be. The number of military members who have died of Covid in the past two years is just 80, out of more than 200,000 cases. The fatality rate for this disease in the military is zero point zero three percent. There are resisters still fighting on in secret inside the military. One of those resisters is Danny, an anonymous serviceman who recently contacted this program. Danny runs an online whistleblower account called Terminal C-W-O, which stands for Terminal Chief Warrant Officer. Danny joins us.
Until the past three months Jeff Jackson was entirely healthy. We’ve seen the photos to prove it. Now, the vaccine is derailing his life. Jeff never had any kind of allergy issues. Now, his entire life revolves around managing this illness. Jeff is sweeping his apartment three or four times a day to clean up all the skin flaking off his body. Jeff joins us to discuss.
It’s easy to forget these last couple years, but there’s a lot of diseases out there besides Covid-19. Just about all of them are more likely to actually kill you, too: Ebola, Marburg, HIV, and so forth. Well Dr. Arianna Love is back, and she says she has evidence that all these diseases, and others – ADD, Autism, asthma, Monkeypox, smallpox, and more – she says all these diseases are caused by vaccination. Even smallpox, which predates the existence of vaccines. How does that work? Arianna Love joins us with more.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
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