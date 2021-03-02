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BREAKING!!! Active-Duty Military on the Move, Exodus from Major Cities Happening Now, Covid Case Decline Has Stalled, Earth Changes, and More: March 01, 2021
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1301 views • March 02, 2021
@ https/www.terral03.com. Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
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Active-Duty Military on the Move! Written by Ghost and Terral
--
We Are Witnessing A Last-Minute Mass Exodus Before The Final Collapse Of Our Major Cities
http://theeconomiccollapseblog.com/we-are-witnessing-a-last-minute-mass-exodus-before-the-final-collapse-of-our-major-cities/
--
U.S. COVID CASE DECLINE HAS STALLED, RESEARCHERS WARN
“NOW IS NOT THE TIME TO RELAX RESTRICTIONS.”
https://futurism.com/neoscope/us-covid-case-decline-has-stalled-researchers-warn
--
Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video (03.01.2021):
ARNORTH adjusts military COVID-19 support: https://www.dvidshub.net/news/390189/arnorth-adjusts-military-covid-19-support-hospitals-three-states-and-navajo-nation
Posse Comitatus Act: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Posse_Comitatus_Act
Use of Military Forces in the COVID-19 Emergency: https://www.csis.org/analysis/use-military-forces-covid-19-emergency
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https://www.theburningplatform.com/2021/02/28/the-fake-covid-pandemic-is-the-excuse-for-concentration-camps/
--
https://dailyheadlines.net/list-of-dumbs-by-state-complete-list-of-military-underground-bases-in-usa-video/
--
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/2/28/czech-places-order-for-russias-sputnik-amid-covid-soaring-cases
--
https://khn.org/morning-breakout/teetering-on-knifes-edge-of-fourth-surge-how-do-we-avoid-it/
--
https://www.click2houston.com/news/investigates/2021/02/27/number-of-arrests-along-southern-border-steadily-rising/
--
https://strangesounds.org/2021/02/new-massive-volcanic-eruption-of-etna-volcano-covers-streets-of-catania-italy-with-ash-explosions-of-fuego-volcano-guatemala-and-sakurajima-volcano-japan-too.html
--
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/the-famous-canals-of-venice-emptied-overnight
--
https://strangesounds.org/2021/02/mosquito-tornado-argentina-video-picture-buenos-aires.html
--
https://apnews.com/article/legislature-ohio-misinformation-coronavirus-pandemic-0c19a98d7dd4f745cfa935d6602528aa
--
March: https://youtu.be/c3KGMoqJKEs
--
Military in Oregon: https://youtu.be/ltm-chg7940
--
Laser Weapon: https://youtu.be/LVPL6FjihDA
--
The Great Reset: https://youtu.be/Zdv06jXloD4
--
https://news.sky.com/story/covid-19-new-brazil-covid-variant-of-concern-discovered-in-uk-health-officials-say-12231996
--
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2021/02/28/huge-surge-in-illegal-alien-kids-expected-by-may-n1428998
--
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/feb/28/person-believed-to-have-brazilian-covid-variant-being-sought-in-england
--
https://apnews.com/article/europe-czech-republic-andrej-babis-coronavirus-pandemic-coronavirus-vaccine-de9bba833dd336e2c1d4747842e8482e
--
https://sharylattkisson.com/2019/04/resource-links-to-vaccine-and-medical-stories/
--
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/03/01/moist-masks.aspx
--
https://media.gab.com/system/media_attachments/files/067/288/595/original/a549b4a93bc01559.mp4
--
https://billkloss.law.blog/2021/03/01/developers-of-oxford-astrazeneca-vaccine-tied-to-uk-eugenics-movement-eugenic-goals-are-most-likely-to-be-obtained-under-a-name-other-than-eugenics-frederick-osborn1968/
--
https://humansarefree.com/2021/02/pfizer-ceo-every-year-you-will-have-to-get-your-annual-shot-for-covid.html
--
https://humansarefree.com/2021/02/european-union-digital-vaccination-certificate-must-be-ready-this-summer.html
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research. Check out the Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
--
Active-Duty Military on the Move! Written by Ghost and Terral
--
We Are Witnessing A Last-Minute Mass Exodus Before The Final Collapse Of Our Major Cities
http://theeconomiccollapseblog.com/we-are-witnessing-a-last-minute-mass-exodus-before-the-final-collapse-of-our-major-cities/
--
U.S. COVID CASE DECLINE HAS STALLED, RESEARCHERS WARN
“NOW IS NOT THE TIME TO RELAX RESTRICTIONS.”
https://futurism.com/neoscope/us-covid-case-decline-has-stalled-researchers-warn
--
Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video (03.01.2021):
ARNORTH adjusts military COVID-19 support: https://www.dvidshub.net/news/390189/arnorth-adjusts-military-covid-19-support-hospitals-three-states-and-navajo-nation
Posse Comitatus Act: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Posse_Comitatus_Act
Use of Military Forces in the COVID-19 Emergency: https://www.csis.org/analysis/use-military-forces-covid-19-emergency
--
https://www.theburningplatform.com/2021/02/28/the-fake-covid-pandemic-is-the-excuse-for-concentration-camps/
--
https://dailyheadlines.net/list-of-dumbs-by-state-complete-list-of-military-underground-bases-in-usa-video/
--
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/2/28/czech-places-order-for-russias-sputnik-amid-covid-soaring-cases
--
https://khn.org/morning-breakout/teetering-on-knifes-edge-of-fourth-surge-how-do-we-avoid-it/
--
https://www.click2houston.com/news/investigates/2021/02/27/number-of-arrests-along-southern-border-steadily-rising/
--
https://strangesounds.org/2021/02/new-massive-volcanic-eruption-of-etna-volcano-covers-streets-of-catania-italy-with-ash-explosions-of-fuego-volcano-guatemala-and-sakurajima-volcano-japan-too.html
--
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/the-famous-canals-of-venice-emptied-overnight
--
https://strangesounds.org/2021/02/mosquito-tornado-argentina-video-picture-buenos-aires.html
--
https://apnews.com/article/legislature-ohio-misinformation-coronavirus-pandemic-0c19a98d7dd4f745cfa935d6602528aa
--
March: https://youtu.be/c3KGMoqJKEs
--
Military in Oregon: https://youtu.be/ltm-chg7940
--
Laser Weapon: https://youtu.be/LVPL6FjihDA
--
The Great Reset: https://youtu.be/Zdv06jXloD4
--
https://news.sky.com/story/covid-19-new-brazil-covid-variant-of-concern-discovered-in-uk-health-officials-say-12231996
--
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2021/02/28/huge-surge-in-illegal-alien-kids-expected-by-may-n1428998
--
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/feb/28/person-believed-to-have-brazilian-covid-variant-being-sought-in-england
--
https://apnews.com/article/europe-czech-republic-andrej-babis-coronavirus-pandemic-coronavirus-vaccine-de9bba833dd336e2c1d4747842e8482e
--
https://sharylattkisson.com/2019/04/resource-links-to-vaccine-and-medical-stories/
--
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/03/01/moist-masks.aspx
--
https://media.gab.com/system/media_attachments/files/067/288/595/original/a549b4a93bc01559.mp4
--
https://billkloss.law.blog/2021/03/01/developers-of-oxford-astrazeneca-vaccine-tied-to-uk-eugenics-movement-eugenic-goals-are-most-likely-to-be-obtained-under-a-name-other-than-eugenics-frederick-osborn1968/
--
https://humansarefree.com/2021/02/pfizer-ceo-every-year-you-will-have-to-get-your-annual-shot-for-covid.html
--
https://humansarefree.com/2021/02/european-union-digital-vaccination-certificate-must-be-ready-this-summer.html
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research. Check out the Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
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