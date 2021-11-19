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What IS "The Word of God"?
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40 views • November 19, 2021
The Bible is not the Word of God, but it does CONTAIN the Word of God. That's an important distinction. The Word of God is Jesus, and his spirit and his words are contained in the Bible. But, his spirit is not limited to the Bible. You can't capture God in a book.
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