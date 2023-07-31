Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Creating A Water Feature For A Frog Pond Or Bird Aviary
channel image
The Kokoda Kid
75 Subscribers
35 views
Published 14 hours ago

Here's a nifty idea that the frogs and the birds will love. This water feature is easy to build if you're looking to make something different in the backyard.

Theme music:

'Silly Chicken' by David Fesliyan

Fesliyan Studios

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

NOTE: There is no connection between Fesliyan Studios and this channel.


hg mon23:07

Keywords
water featurewater featuresfrog pondbird pondhome hobbieshouse and garden

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket