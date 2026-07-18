EXPOSED: VACCINE BIRTH DEFECTS - Studies Prove The Dangers Of Childhood & Prenatal Vaccinations

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Josh Sigurdson reports on the growing studies regarding childhood vaccines and prenatal vaccines and how it affects children in birth and growing up.





Studies are showing specifically Covid vaccines in early pregnancy leads to several major birth defects including AVSD and cleft palates. This is according to a new Iranian study which included 303 women who were not vaccinated during pregnancy, 262 women who got at least 1 dose between conception and 11 weeks, 6 days of gestation and 787 women vaccinated after the first trimester.





We have also found based on the largest vaxxed vs. unvaxxed cohert study in history that 57% of vaccinated kids (with the regular vaccine schedule) face chronic illness with irreversible neurological, autoimmune and allergic diseases in their lifetime where only 17% of unvaccinated children face similar issues. Considering a margin of error as well as obvious other factors including processed foods, poisonous water and pollutants, this is an enormous disparity.





We continue to see more and more studies proving the dangers of vaccines, yet it's still scoffed at and the so-called "MAHA" movement continues to push for Measles vaccines, wearable devices and legal immunity for vaccine manufacturers.





The new Trump nominee for CDC director Dr. Erica Schwartz claims she believes mRNA vaccines are "safe and effective" despite the countless studies proving the dangers, especially for children in development. The FDA is fast-tracking self amplifying RNA. They're also pushing for mRNA to be sprayed on crops as a herbicide.





The MAHA movement was meant to keep people sitting on their hands.





In other news, a woman is facing prison for murdering her twin babies who were just 18 months. However, the defense says they were brought to the hospital multiple times for a vaccine injury after getting injections just 8 days before their deaths. This included their lips going blue and them apparently craving oxygen. The hospital that administered the shots has acknowledged they were indeed injured by the vaccines. The prosecutors claim the woman suffocated the babies in their sleep. The mother is approving independent investigations into this case which is not usually something a guilty person would do. This of course is a tragic story all around.





Meanwhile, a massive chronic diarrhea outbreak is occurring due to lettuce. But is it really just due to parasitic lettuce? Or is there more to the story.





We break down this and much more in this long form report.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





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