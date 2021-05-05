X22 Report - The Code Has Been Broken, Census Reveals Election Anomalies, Tick Tock

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The Code Has Been Broken, Census Reveals Election Anomalies, Tick Tock
The patriots are moving forward with the audit. The [DS]/corrupt politicians are being exposed, the people are waking up quickly. The politicians are being booed. The election fraud will be exposed, the codes on the computer systems are being broken and the census data does not match what happened in the 2020 election. It's only a matter of time, tick tock .
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.