Basics Of Ham Radio Part 1 UHF/VHF Bands

A high-level, simple overview to the Basics Of Ham Radio - Part 1. Covering the UHF/VHF Bands. This is directed to beginners who have no exposure to Ham Radio and don't come from a technical background.
Part 1 will cover key terms and concepts, equipment options, transmitting options and the use of Repeaters.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.