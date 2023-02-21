Create New Account
Basics Of Ham Radio Part 1 UHF/VHF Bands
Ham Radio Made Simple
A high-level, simple overview to the Basics Of Ham Radio - Part 1. Covering the UHF/VHF Bands. This is directed to beginners who have no exposure to Ham Radio and don't come from a technical background. Part 1 will cover key terms and concepts, equipment options, transmitting options and the use of Repeaters.

licenseham radiohow-tobasicsbaofengprepper commsoff grid communicationsuhf-vhf bandsshtf radios

