On the E Train Queens NY

One basic truth can be used as a foundation for a mountain of lies. if we dig down deep enough in the mountain of lies and bring out that truth, to set it on top of the mountain of lies, the entire mountain of lies will crumble under the weight of that one truth, and there is nothing more devastating to a structure of lies than the revelation of the truth upon which the structure of lies was built, because the shock waves of the revelation of the truth reverberate, and continue to reverberate throughout the earth for generations to follow, awakening even those people who had no desire to be awakened to the truth.

Mans Ignorance

is this sepsis’s first line of defense. Yet it is easily breached by anyone with time and the determination to find out the truth. Ignorance has prevailed so long only because people do not want to find out the truth. But it is not the inability to find out what is going on as much as a desire not to know facts that may lie heavy on ones conscience that is responsible for this lack of awareness.





Luke: 8:17 For there is nothing hidden that will not be disclosed, and nothing concealed that will not be known or brought out into the open.





This page is called "No Sugar Added", thus means,"I don't sugar cote the truth"..

The Evil bull shit: are evil over lords do to all of us, is simply unacceptable, it's time to eradicate evil. You'er children's life depends on it.





If your Doctor bushes his teeth with Sodium Fluoride/Rat Poison/Neurotoxin toothpaste, I would think about finding a new doctor, he can't read "Poison by Ingestion"

Putting poison in you'er mouth too times day, for the rest of you'er life,

is not continent thinking or logical behavior.





The fact that for 50 years, sheeple sat around looking at the"TeLi-Vision":AKA"Visual-Lies": football, baseball, based ball, Magnum PI, Arche Bunker, Jeffersons, Sanford & Son, as they stool your children, fucked the shit out of them, sold them, drained there blood, and feed them to you. You'er Over Lords: Poised your air, food & water and your children at birth, be for they can even rollover. They're immune system isn't even fully developed yet.





How insane is that Shit". it's not ok to kill a bold eagle, but it's ok to kill a baby at birth or in the wuone.

The evil is so blatant, its like the sheeple was drooped on there heads when they was a baby,

when in-fact it a

Vaccine@birth + Indoctornation + TeLi-Vision = Dumbed down. your over Lords want most of you dead you mite wakeup from you'er Sodium Fluoride induced sleep, and start hunting the Hunters, that have bin hunting your children for decades.

You're living in Satins world. As Obama AKA Satin says: the coming man can't think for himself.

The God of this world, is not your God. unless you'er one of Satin minions.

I will say again: It's time to recognizes you'er true Enemies, other wise you'er children will have know future.





The real reason why they want you vaccinated.

Please Read :

http://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/12pdf/12-398_1B7D.pdf







