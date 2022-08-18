Russian economy is not in danger of collapse despite sanctions – report

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RT
August 18, 2022
Chief of Macro-Advisory, a major Eurasian consultancy, has forecast NO danger of collapse for the Russian economy. We hear from American columnist Ted Rall, who believes that Western sanctions don’t seem to have worked.
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