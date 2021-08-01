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The Truth About Circumcision
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619 views • August 01, 2021
Stefan Molyneux breaks down the truth behind circumcision, including details on the procedure, it's history, rate of occurrence, claimed medical justifications, relation to masturbation, negative consequences and it's morality.
Unedited Version: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m_zkKciuIpA
Sources: http://board.freedomainradio.com/topic/36819-the-truth-about-circumcision/
Link to the Presentation: http://fdrurl.com/Circumcision
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Unedited Version: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m_zkKciuIpA
Sources: http://board.freedomainradio.com/topic/36819-the-truth-about-circumcision/
Link to the Presentation: http://fdrurl.com/Circumcision
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Bitcoin Address: 1Fd8RuZqJNG4v56rPD1v6rgYptwnHeJRWs
Litecoin Address: LL76SbNek3dT8bv2APZNhWgNv3nHEzAgKT
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon US Affiliate Link: www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUS
Amazon Canada Affiliate Link: www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
Amazon UK Affiliate Link: www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Freedomain Radio Facebook: http://www.fdrurl.com/fb
Freedomain Radio Twitter: https://twitter.com/freedomainradio
Freedomain Radio Google+: http://www.fdrurl.com/google
Freedomain Radio LinkedIn: http://www.fdrurl.com/LinkedIn
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