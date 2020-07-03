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InfoWars - Jay Dyer on ALEX JONES (4th HOUR) 6/30/2020
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29 views • July 03, 2020
Jay Dyer, whose graduate work focused on the interplay of film, geopolitics, espionage and psychological warfare. Jay is a public speaker, lecturer, comedian and author of the popular title Esoteric Hollywood: Sex, Cults and Symbols in Film, which made it to Amazon’s No. 1 spot in its first month of release in the Film and Hollywood Category. (Thanks to Ron Gibson for making this video available.)
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