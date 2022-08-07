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https://gnews.org/post/p14km4062
08/01/2022 Although the US has repeatedly warned the CCP not to use Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan as an excuse for its military actions, the CCP still decided to hold military exercises after Speaker Pelosi departed Taiwan; And the scope of the CCP’s drill will cover the area where the USS America and USS Ronald Reagan battle groups are. At this point, the Taiwan issue is not between China and Taiwan, but the world.