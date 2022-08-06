Dark Journalist & Catherine Austin Fitts: Invisible Warfare!

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Jul 29, 2022
DARK JOURNALIST BREAKTHROUGH INTERVIEW WITH FORMER ASST. HUD SECRETARY CATHERINE AUSTIN FITTS: INVISIBLE WARFARE! TAXATION & CURRENCY CONTROL Former Assistant HUD Secretary Catherine Austin Fitts returns for Part 3 of her deep discussion with Dark Journalist Daniel Liszt and reveals how the Central Bankers have implemented a Worldwide surveillance and transaction tracking infrastructure to harvest humanity physically, financially and spiritually. Catherine sees this as a time to choose between freedom and tyranny and suggests we have a limited window to restore the US Constitution and Rule of Law. Support Dark Journalist Now! We are 100 Percent Independent and Supported by Viewers like YOU! You can make sure this important work continues by subscribing to Dark Journalist here: https://darkjournalist.com/s-subscrib... SPECIAL DARK JOURNALIST X-PROTECT UFO ASSASSINS DOCUMENTARY https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1S8G_... Telegram (New) https://t.me/realdarkjournalist Twitter: https://twitter.com/DarkJournalist Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DarkJournalistShow less