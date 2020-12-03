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America in Search of Her Soul
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22 views • December 03, 2020
This video is an essay that I wrote a few years ago, based on John Steinbeck's 1959 quote about the meaning of Christmas; it is illustrated by visual images that depict its profound message: that America is on a pathway of moral decline. The soundtrack's Big Band version of "Christ Was Born on Christmas Day" reflects the atmosphere of that historical period.
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