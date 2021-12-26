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TRUMP'S 1ST 500 DAYS... THE GREATEST PRESIDENT IN HISTORY? I THINK SO BECAUSE OF MELANIA...
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34 views • December 26, 2021
This video was made on 6/30/2018 After Trump's 1st 500 Days in Office. The 1st year was spent struggling against John McCain's sabotaging of Obama Care Reform. During that time of the Fake News Russian Delusion Collusion the greatness of Trump's policies reformed our country for the better in every way.
Now Trump Did
Loose (Temporarily)
His Second Term
Because Of Covid-19
&
His Warp Speed
Debacle.
There Is No Injustice
In God's World.
The Silver Lining
Will Be The
Elimination Of
Germ Theory
& The Big Pharma
Poisons of Ismael's
Oil...
Chronic Illness
Can Now Be Finally
Eliminated...
God Is Always
In Charge...
Trump's 1st 500 Days... The Greatest President In History? I Think So Because Of Melania...
Now Trump Did
Loose (Temporarily)
His Second Term
Because Of Covid-19
&
His Warp Speed
Debacle.
There Is No Injustice
In God's World.
The Silver Lining
Will Be The
Elimination Of
Germ Theory
& The Big Pharma
Poisons of Ismael's
Oil...
Chronic Illness
Can Now Be Finally
Eliminated...
God Is Always
In Charge...
Trump's 1st 500 Days... The Greatest President In History? I Think So Because Of Melania...
Keywords
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