© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sharpies Are Not Invalidating Arizona Ballots
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
53 views • November 06, 2020
Unsubstantiated conspiracy theories about voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election have begun swirling, adding to the already contentious election. In Arizona, the race between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden is neck and neck, and now some Trump supporters are claiming that Republican voters were given permanent markers to cast their votes and the ink bled through, rendering their votes invalid. The instance is now being referred to as “Sharpiegate,” but there is no evidence that it’s true.
https://youtu.be/6i4tHVbdySo
https://youtu.be/6i4tHVbdySo
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.