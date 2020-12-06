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Grand Solar Minimum Cycle 25 Unleashing Truth & Destructive Power!!
ZGoldenReport
ZGoldenReport
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237 views • December 06, 2020
Grand Solar Minimum Cycle 25 Unleashing Truth & Destructive Power!!
As Russian faces beyond freeze temperatures, Sun & Moon Halo's once a rare Phenomenon becomes common, as Extreme Floods hitting Indonesia, Alaska, Lebanon & more. England & India setting record cold weather as Massive winter Cyclones hits Alaska.

Here are the links:

Frozen to death on the Road of Bones: Russian teen motorist dies in his car after a week spent stranded at MINUS 50 degrees
https://www.rt.com/russia/508786-teen-motorist-frozen-death/


Icy waves come to shore on Lake Superior
https://www.accuweather.com/en/videos/icy-waves-come-to-shore-on-lake-superior/M0jZZASI?utm_campaign=accuweather&;utm_content=&utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter

Spectacular satellite view of triple-tandem surface cyclones in the North Pacific, then a new monster will develop towards Alaska over the weekend
https://www.severe-weather.eu/global-weather/cyclone-tandem-north-pacific-alaska-mk/

Latest on North Pacific: Spectacular satellite view of a monster extratropical storm on its way towards Alaska and the Pacific Northwest
https://www.severe-weather.eu/global-weather/alaska-united-states-pacific-extratropical-storm-mk/

The Verrazano-Narrows Bridge connecting Staten Island and Brooklyn in New York eerily shifted back and forth from high winds while making eerie noises on Nov. 30.
https://www.accuweather.com/en/videos/bridge-eerily-shifts-and-groans-from-high-winds/mw0DqveY?utm_campaign=accuweather&;utm_content=&utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter

Heavy rains in western Indonesia leave 5 dead, 2,700 homes flooded - floodwaters reached as high as 5 meters (16 feet)
https://www.sott.net/article/445294-Heavy-rains-in-western-Indonesia-leave-5-dead-2700-homes-flooded-floodwaters-reached-as-high-as-5-meters-16-feet

RECORD LOWS SWEEP NORTHEASTERN UNITED STATES
https://electroverse.net/record-lows-sweep-northeastern-united-states/

December 2020 forecast – Early winter weather shows defiance to the La Nina, but the giant from the Oceans will fight back later in the month
https://www.severe-weather.eu/global-weather/december-2020-monthly-weather-forecast-europe-usa-la-nina-fa/

Major flooding leaves 5 dead, 6 000 people affected in North Sumatra, Indonesia
https://watchers.news/2020/12/04/north-sumatra-indonesia-flood-december-2020/?utm_source=dlvr.it&;utm_medium=twitter

6 People Missing After Intense Rain Causes Devastating Mudslides In Alaska
https://dailycaller.com/2020/12/03/six-missing-haines-alaska-landslides/

2 missing after 'atmospheric river' triggers major landslide in Alaska
https://www.accuweather.com/en/severe-weather/2-missing-after-atmospheric-river-triggers-major-landslide-in-alaska/859966

UK weather: Snow and sleet forecast as temperatures could drop to -10C
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/uk-weather-snow-forecast-met-office-b1766119.html?utm_content=Echobox&;utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1607074335

Delhi shivers through coldest October and November in more than 50 years, India
https://watchers.news/2020/12/03/delhi-coldest-october-november-2020/?utm_source=dlvr.it&;utm_medium=twitter

Record cold, record-fast zonal winds, missing NLCs and an open ozone hole: Antarctic weather has scientists in a spin
https://www.sott.net/article/445232-Record-cold-record-fast-zonal-winds-missing-NLCs-and-an-open-ozone-hole-Antarctic-weather-has-scientists-in-a-spin
Keywords
zgoldenreportgrand solar minimum cycle 25 unleashing truth and destructive powersun and moon halo footageextreme freezing in russiastrange ocean anemonesextreme cold front on the equatorgrand solar minimum weather patternsworldwide destructive weather footageextreme weather hits worldwide footagebuildings freeze up in antarcticaextreme floods around the world footage
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