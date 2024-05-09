Create New Account
Amazing Interview of a Pro-Palestine Protester of the University of Chicago
Amazing Interview of a Pro-Palestine Protester of the University of Chicago


A PhD Student from the University of Chicago gives a clear and morally concise explanation of why he and others like him are protesting his University.


PLEASE SHARE THIS! BOYCOTT ISRAEL! SPREAD AWARENESS!!!


