NY Times Pro-Ukraine War Propaganda Hits Laughable New Low

• Dec 29, 2022

The Jimmy Dore Show





Joe Biden and Valerie Nuland said the U.S. wouldn't allow the Nord Stream pipeline to go forward if Russia invaded Ukraine, then Russia invaded Ukraine, the pipeline got blown up and Secretary of State Antony Blinken called it a "great opportunity." Yet the New York Times remains puzzled by this one question: who blew up the Nord Stream pipeline??? At least that's the only conclusion one can draw from a recent Times piece in which the writers seem genuinely confused why Russia would blow up its own pipeline. Jimmy and Revolutionary Black Network's Nick Cruse discuss the borderline comical Times story and how anyone could keep a straight face while reading, to say nothing of writing, it.




