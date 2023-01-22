Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
NY Times Pro-Ukraine War Propaganda Hits Laughable New Low
144 views
channel image
What is happening
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970

• Dec 29, 2022

The Jimmy Dore Show

Joe Biden and Valerie Nuland said the U.S. wouldn’t allow the Nord Stream pipeline to go forward if Russia invaded Ukraine, then Russia invaded Ukraine, the pipeline got blown up and Secretary of State Antony Blinken called it a “great opportunity.” Yet the New York Times remains puzzled by this one question: who blew up the Nord Stream pipeline??? At least that’s the only conclusion one can draw from a recent Times piece in which the writers seem genuinely confused why Russia would blow up its own pipeline. Jimmy and Revolutionary Black Network’s Nick Cruse discuss the borderline comical Times story and how anyone could keep a straight face while reading, to say nothing of writing, it. Nick Cruse on Twitter: https://twitter.com/socialistmma Watch Nick on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCV_q... Become a Premium Member: https://www.jimmydore.com/premium-mem... Go to a Live Show: https://www.jimmydore.com/tour Subscribe to Our Newsletter: https://mailchi.mp/jimmydorecomedy/yt... LIVESTREAM & LIVE SHOW ANNOUNCEMENTS: Email: https://mailchi.mp/jimmydorecomedy/yt... Twitter: https://twitter.com/jimmy_dore Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JimmyDoreShow Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thejimmydor... WATCH / LISTEN FREE: Videos: https://www.jimmydore.com Podcasts: https://www.jimmydore.com (Also available on iTunes, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or your favorite podcast player.) ACCESS TO FULL REPLAYABLE LIVESTREAMS: Become a Premium Member: https://www.jimmydore.com/premium-mem... SUPPORT THE JIMMY DORE SHOW: Make a Donation: https://www.jimmydore.com/


Keywords
russiapropagandawarbidenputinukraineny timesgermanynatonatural gasblow upvictoria nulandblinkennord stream pipelinepro-ukraine

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket