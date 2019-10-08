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Flu Vaccine Totally Worthless; Many Docs Not Giving Vaccines to THEIR Kids
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445 views • October 08, 2019
WHO tacitly admits that flu vaccines are a fraud, physicians are quietly refusing to vaccinate their own kids & BigPharma is luring Mexicans across the border for their blood
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