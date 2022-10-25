Natural for Yuan to Weaken a Bit: BNP Paribas

https://gnews.org/articles/489921

Summary：10/24/2022 BNP Paribas: On the FX side, we don't see any difficulty, frankly, for the Dollar/RMB to hit 7.40, even 7.50, actually, in the next few months, actually. On the overall economy side, to reach Xi’s goal, China's gonna have to grow GDP by about, you know, 4.7 or 5% each of the next 13 years, and we are nowhere near that right now.



