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Abraham Accord: The Road to Ezekiel
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34 views • November 28, 2020
Middle East Peace, that is the longtime goal of many leaders. The Abraham Accord is named such to recognize the alliance of 3 faiths, Christians, Muslims and Jews with the commonality of Abraham. Is this new accord a profetic event, or could it be a part of a larger picture in prophecy? History, analysis and Ezekiel.
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