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30-Year PR Media Company with a 5D Consciousness w/Steve Allen: Merkaba Chakras Podcast #49
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1 view • September 13, 2021
Welcome to another podcast episode of Merkaba Chakras. I’m your host, Von Galt. Today, we discuss running a business with the energy of 5th dimension consciousness with CEO, Steve Allen of Steve Allen Media. Steve, welcome to Merkaba Chakras!
Questions:
1. Before we dig into your company mission statement. Can you tell us your story about how you got into this work?
2. Can you expand on your company logo, “PR with a Conscience?”
3. There are a lot of truly great 5D companies trying to find clients such as 3D house printing companies, vertical farming in high-rise office buildings, energy healing clinics, small organic farms, and so many more that are struggling to find their clients. What are some affordable ways that these small businesses can get market on a budget? How does your company help?
4. My day job is in IT, and I know that a lot of start-ups come and go in a 5 to 10-year span. I have personally seen that the underlying factor is that they start taking their employees for granted when they are on top. As a result, their employees take all their tribal knowledge and expertise forward to other companies. Can you explain how ego plays into the slogan, “you’re only as good as the company you keep?”
5. What are your suggestions for entrepreneurs and authors who want to build their small businesses with a 5th-dimensional mindset?
6. Steve, how do you feel about being remembered as “the father of the ugly baby” on the tv series, Seinfeld?
7. What are your suggestions for people to liberate themselves from seeing their life as small and instead, connect to universal consciousness within themselves?
8. Do you have any last messages for people who want to scale their 3D hurdles and jump into 5D consciousness?
For more information about Steve Allen Media’s offerings, please visit their website: https://steveallenmedia.com/
To learn more about Von Galt's metaphysical work: https://merkabachakras.com/
Theme music, "Promised Land" copyrighted by the composer, Olive Musique, and authorized by https://www.premiumbeat.com/
Creative software subscriptions provided by:
https://www.canva.com/
https://pixabay.com/
https://animoto.com/
https://www.veed.io/
https://www.movavi.com/
https://anchor.fm/
https://www.fiverr.com/
https://zoom.us/
https://grammarly.com/
Questions:
1. Before we dig into your company mission statement. Can you tell us your story about how you got into this work?
2. Can you expand on your company logo, “PR with a Conscience?”
3. There are a lot of truly great 5D companies trying to find clients such as 3D house printing companies, vertical farming in high-rise office buildings, energy healing clinics, small organic farms, and so many more that are struggling to find their clients. What are some affordable ways that these small businesses can get market on a budget? How does your company help?
4. My day job is in IT, and I know that a lot of start-ups come and go in a 5 to 10-year span. I have personally seen that the underlying factor is that they start taking their employees for granted when they are on top. As a result, their employees take all their tribal knowledge and expertise forward to other companies. Can you explain how ego plays into the slogan, “you’re only as good as the company you keep?”
5. What are your suggestions for entrepreneurs and authors who want to build their small businesses with a 5th-dimensional mindset?
6. Steve, how do you feel about being remembered as “the father of the ugly baby” on the tv series, Seinfeld?
7. What are your suggestions for people to liberate themselves from seeing their life as small and instead, connect to universal consciousness within themselves?
8. Do you have any last messages for people who want to scale their 3D hurdles and jump into 5D consciousness?
For more information about Steve Allen Media’s offerings, please visit their website: https://steveallenmedia.com/
To learn more about Von Galt's metaphysical work: https://merkabachakras.com/
Theme music, "Promised Land" copyrighted by the composer, Olive Musique, and authorized by https://www.premiumbeat.com/
Creative software subscriptions provided by:
https://www.canva.com/
https://pixabay.com/
https://animoto.com/
https://www.veed.io/
https://www.movavi.com/
https://anchor.fm/
https://www.fiverr.com/
https://zoom.us/
https://grammarly.com/
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