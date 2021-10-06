Who's Running The Show? Kerry Tells French TV Biden 'Literally Not Aware' Of International Spat

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The spat was so bad that French President Emmanuel Macron briefly recalled his ambassador to the US.
"[Biden] asked me. He said, ‘What’s the situation?' And I explained- he had not been aware of that. He literally had not been aware of what had transpired," Kerry said in an interview broadcast on French television. "And I don’t want to go into the details of it, but suffice it to say, that the president, my president is very committed to strengthening the relationship and making sure that this is a small event of the past and moving on to the much more important future."
As Fox News notes, Kerry's embarrassing admission caught the attention of Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN), who tweeted: "This could explain disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal & Biden Admin selling out Eastern European allies in NATO & Ukraine while waiving sanctions on Nord Stream 2 pipeline."
Who's running the show?
Source https://www.zerohedge.com/political/whos-running-show-kerry-tells-french-tv-biden-literally-not-aware-international-spat