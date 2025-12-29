BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

DEATH JAB KILLS VAX PUSHING DOC MP
ChestyP
ChestyP
79 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
336 views • 1 day ago

**December 22, 2025**

Dr Katie Allen

@DocKatieAllen

With a heavy heart we announce the passing of our beloved Katie (Mum). She spent her life caring for others as a mother, doctor, professor, MP & friend. She is deeply loved. She passed in peace surrounded by family & lived a full, beautiful life, all the way to the end.

11:57 PM · Dec 22, 2025 · 98.5K Views

https://x.com/DocKatieAllen/status/2003374454030893475?referrer=grok.com


**July 25, 2021**

Dr Katie Allen

@DocKatieAllen

🇦🇺 Putting my shoulder forward for Australia!

2nd AZ ☑️


👏 Thanks Jenny and the great team at @StarHealthG down at Prahran Town Hall.


💪🏻 Didn't even feel it. #Astrazeneca #COVID19 #vaccinated

5:21 PM · Jul 25, 2021

https://x.com/DocKatieAllen/status/1419452849398816772


**August 2, 2021**

Dr Katie Allen

@DocKatieAllen

We need each & every Australian to go & see their GP & get the vaccine that is right for them.


Getting vaccinated is what is going to get us to the other side of this, get us out of lockdown & get us back to our normal way of living. #auspol #COVID19Aus #CovidVaccine

https://x.com/DocKatieAllen/status/1422461142236950531


There is 'no need to pause' AstraZeneca rollout: Dr Katie Allen

Liberal MP Dr Katie Allen has backed the Morrison government’s “evidence-based” COVID response and has insisted there is “no need to pause” the AstraZeneca rollout in Australia.

Mar 15, 2021

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=ZdfpKJqV_Ro

Keywords
canceraustraliamandatevaccine mandateastra zenecadr katie allen
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
New York mandates social media warning labels to combat youth mental health crisis

New York mandates social media warning labels to combat youth mental health crisis

Belle Carter
Study links widely prescribed opioid to increased risk of deadly heart conditions

Study links widely prescribed opioid to increased risk of deadly heart conditions

Belle Carter
New study reveals &#8220;beer belly&#8221; fat poses greater heart risks than overall obesity

New study reveals “beer belly” fat poses greater heart risks than overall obesity

Patrick Lewis
The sunlight paradox: How fear of sun exposure is fueling a vitamin D deficiency crisis

The sunlight paradox: How fear of sun exposure is fueling a vitamin D deficiency crisis

Evangelyn Rodriguez
The Jesus Way: A radical return to holistic health and spiritual sovereignty

The Jesus Way: A radical return to holistic health and spiritual sovereignty

Kevin Hughes
The sleep solution medicine ignores: How a common mineral deficiency steals your rest

The sleep solution medicine ignores: How a common mineral deficiency steals your rest

Ava Grace
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy