DEATH JAB KILLS VAX PUSHING DOC MP

**December 22, 2025**

Dr Katie Allen

With a heavy heart we announce the passing of our beloved Katie (Mum). She spent her life caring for others as a mother, doctor, professor, MP & friend. She is deeply loved. She passed in peace surrounded by family & lived a full, beautiful life, all the way to the end.

**July 25, 2021**

Dr Katie Allen

🇦🇺 Putting my shoulder forward for Australia!

2nd AZ ☑️





👏 Thanks Jenny and the great team at @StarHealthG down at Prahran Town Hall.





💪🏻 Didn't even feel it. #Astrazeneca #COVID19 #vaccinated

**August 2, 2021**

Dr Katie Allen

We need each & every Australian to go & see their GP & get the vaccine that is right for them.





Getting vaccinated is what is going to get us to the other side of this, get us out of lockdown & get us back to our normal way of living. #auspol #COVID19Aus #CovidVaccine

There is 'no need to pause' AstraZeneca rollout: Dr Katie Allen

Liberal MP Dr Katie Allen has backed the Morrison government’s “evidence-based” COVID response and has insisted there is “no need to pause” the AstraZeneca rollout in Australia.

Mar 15, 2021

