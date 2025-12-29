DEATH JAB KILLS VAX PUSHING DOC MP

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
**December 22, 2025**
Dr Katie Allen
@DocKatieAllen
With a heavy heart we announce the passing of our beloved Katie (Mum). She spent her life caring for others as a mother, doctor, professor, MP & friend. She is deeply loved. She passed in peace surrounded by family & lived a full, beautiful life, all the way to the end.
https://x.com/DocKatieAllen/status/2003374454030893475?referrer=grok.com
**July 25, 2021**
Dr Katie Allen
@DocKatieAllen
🇦🇺 Putting my shoulder forward for Australia!
2nd AZ ☑️
👏 Thanks Jenny and the great team at @StarHealthG down at Prahran Town Hall.
💪🏻 Didn't even feel it. #Astrazeneca #COVID19 #vaccinated
https://x.com/DocKatieAllen/status/1419452849398816772
**August 2, 2021**
Dr Katie Allen
@DocKatieAllen
We need each & every Australian to go & see their GP & get the vaccine that is right for them.
Getting vaccinated is what is going to get us to the other side of this, get us out of lockdown & get us back to our normal way of living. #auspol #COVID19Aus #CovidVaccine
https://x.com/DocKatieAllen/status/1422461142236950531
There is 'no need to pause' AstraZeneca rollout: Dr Katie Allen
Liberal MP Dr Katie Allen has backed the Morrison government’s “evidence-based” COVID response and has insisted there is “no need to pause” the AstraZeneca rollout in Australia.
Mar 15, 2021