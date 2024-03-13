A highly contagious bird flu is spreading rapidly in many nations. Thousands of mammals have died in South America. Scientists are worried that the bird flu virus will mutate and spread to humans. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization has published the first draft of a proposed global pandemic treaty. In other news, Vladimir Putin said Russia is prepared to use its nuclear arsenal to defend its existence. And Candace Owens made explosive claims that France’s First Lady is a man.





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 03/13/2024





Watch this FULL show exclusively on Faith & Values

https://members.faithandvalues.com/posts/who-global-pandemic-treaty-published-as-bird-flu-spreads





Join the leading community for Conservative Christians!

https://www.FaithandValues.com





You can partner with us by visiting https://www.TruNews.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 399 Vero Beach, FL 32961.





Now is the time to protect your assets with physical gold & silver. Contact Genesis Gold Today!

https://www.TruNewsGold.com





Get high-quality emergency preparedness food today from American Reserves!

https://www.AmericanReserves.com





It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today!

https://www.amazon.com/Final-Day-Characteristics-Second-Coming/dp/0578260816/





Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books!

https://books.apple.com/us/audiobook/final-day-10-characteristics-of-the-second-coming/id1687129858





Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today.

https://www.sacrificingliberty.com/watch





The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today!

https://tru.news/faucielf