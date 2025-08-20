BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

America Is Cosplaying 1776 While Walking Straight into 1984 And Everyone Is Getting Played
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
859 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
294 views • 1 day ago

Everything’s a show, a production, a psychological operation so elaborate it doesn’t even need directors anymore—people are so programmed they produce the script themselves. The whole stage has been set: left-wingers demanded to be governed harder during Covid, cried to be locked up, masked, jabbed, tracked, and humiliated, and now the right-wingers are cheering for martial law, military tribunals, camps, and firing squads because Daddy Trump told them it’s the only way.


TZLA | https://tzla.club

Liberpulco | https://anarchapulco.com/liberpulco-2025/

Anarchapulco | https://anarchapulco.com

Get our FREE newsletter | https://DollarVigilante.com/

Subscribe to TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe

FREE TDV Public Telegram Group | https://t.me/TheDollarVigilanteOfficial (Join the discourse)

Subscribe to TCV | https://cryptovigilante.io

Become An Affiliate and earn money with TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/affiliate

Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire" | https://dollarvigilante.com/book


***** Follow us on these platforms *****


Vigilante.tv | https://vigilante.tv

LBRY | https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry

Odysee | https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee

Bitchute | https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute

153 News | https://dollarvigilante.com/153news

Brighteon | https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon

Rumble | https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble

TikTok | https://www.tiktok.com/@dollarvigilante

YouTube | https://www.youtube.com/@dollar_vigilante

Beware of scams. All our official channels are listed here | https://dollarvigilante.com/official/


***** Connect with us on social media *****


The Dollar Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/DollarVigilante

The Crypto Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto

Lucy on Twitter | https://twitter.com/LucyB_Tacos

Jeff on Twitter | https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff


***** Sources for this video *****


Intro vid: Glen Robertson - Played: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SdckXZgpOXw

https://x.com/i/status/1956014209717952709

https://x.com/i/status/19569757140v76643741


Keywords
trumpdonaldepstein
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy