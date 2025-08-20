America Is Cosplaying 1776 While Walking Straight into 1984 And Everyone Is Getting Played

Everything’s a show, a production, a psychological operation so elaborate it doesn’t even need directors anymore—people are so programmed they produce the script themselves. The whole stage has been set: left-wingers demanded to be governed harder during Covid, cried to be locked up, masked, jabbed, tracked, and humiliated, and now the right-wingers are cheering for martial law, military tribunals, camps, and firing squads because Daddy Trump told them it’s the only way.





TZLA | https://tzla.club

Liberpulco | https://anarchapulco.com/liberpulco-2025/

Anarchapulco | https://anarchapulco.com

Get our FREE newsletter | https://DollarVigilante.com/

Subscribe to TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe

FREE TDV Public Telegram Group | https://t.me/TheDollarVigilanteOfficial (Join the discourse)

Subscribe to TCV | https://cryptovigilante.io

Become An Affiliate and earn money with TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/affiliate

Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire" | https://dollarvigilante.com/book





***** Follow us on these platforms *****





Vigilante.tv | https://vigilante.tv

LBRY | https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry

Odysee | https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee

Bitchute | https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute

153 News | https://dollarvigilante.com/153news

Brighteon | https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon

Rumble | https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble

TikTok | https://www.tiktok.com/@dollarvigilante

YouTube | https://www.youtube.com/@dollar_vigilante

Beware of scams. All our official channels are listed here | https://dollarvigilante.com/official/





***** Connect with us on social media *****





The Dollar Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/DollarVigilante

The Crypto Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto

Lucy on Twitter | https://twitter.com/LucyB_Tacos

Jeff on Twitter | https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff





***** Sources for this video *****





Intro vid: Glen Robertson - Played: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SdckXZgpOXw

https://x.com/i/status/1956014209717952709

https://x.com/i/status/19569757140v76643741



