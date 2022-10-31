SATANIC RITUAL - COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022 EXPOSED - ANTICHRIST RISING

The Antichrist is rising "right in our faces". They are worshipping Baal and Moloch publicly! Ephesians 5:11: And have no fellowship with the unfruitful works of darkness, but rather reprove them.

