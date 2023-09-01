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JUDGE REFUSES TO DEFINE "WOMAN" AND DISMISSES LAWSUIT BY SORORITY SISTERS WHO SOUGHT TO BLOCK MAN FROM JOINING
KevinJJohnston
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46 views • September 01, 2023

THE STORY:

A judge dismissed a lawsuit brought by six University of Wyoming Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority sisters seeking to block a trans-identifying male from joining.

The sorority sisters will now be forced to accommodate Artemis Langford (whose given name is Dallin), a 6’2″, 260-pound man who believes he is a woman. Wyoming U.S. District Court Judge Alan Johnson, after hearing allegations of sexual deviancy on Langford’s part, ultimately dismissed the case on Friday and stated that redefining “woman” to include males was “Kappa Kappa Gamma’s bedrock right as a private, voluntary organization — and one this Court may not invade.” Johnson notably used Langford’s preferred she/her pronouns in his decision and repeatedly referred to Langford as a “transgender woman.”

The University of Wyoming chapter voted to admit — and, more broadly, a sorority of hundreds of thousands approved — Langford. With its inquiry beginning and ending there, the Court will not define ‘woman’ today,” Johnson wrote.

MY COMMENTARY:

There are so few individuals in the world who actually believe that they are the opposite sex, that the only thing that I can call anybody who is trans now is a con artist.

Have a look at this loser and he is a loser and he is a he. He has not taken care of himself and he is a fat slob and he is looking for some kind of a way to be around women who simply do not want him around. No woman wants him around. Now the courts are forcing these girls to accept a biological male into their sorority, a place where they should have complete and total privacy and be completely away from men.

The cure for this is a good pair of brass knuckles but you didn't hear that from me.

#transmodel #girlslikeus #lgbt #transisbeautiful #transwomen #transgirl #lgbtq #transbeauty #transgenderwoman #transsexual #trans #transexual #crossdresser #tgirl #transman #pride #transgender #maletofemale #transpride #queer #transwoman #transgirls #femboy #gay

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pridejudgelgbtqtransgenderwyomingcross dressersorority sisterstransisbeautiful
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