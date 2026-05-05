Mercury Poisoning Impact | Intentional Health for Women

Chris Shade, PhD: The unique thing about the amalgams is you inhale stuff that's evaporating off the surfaces, and that would go into the lungs, into the blood, and all over. There was corrosion products, kind of like rust coming off of the metal. And you'd swallow those, and they coat your GI tract, and they kind of lock it up. They change the microbes in it, and they block the liver GI connection. The liver actually, because it sees so much mercury in the GI, decides to stop dumping more into it, so it locks up that liver drainage. And that's why that, what we call a binder, the first product called IMD, Intestinal Metal Detox, were little grains of silica gel with metal chelating groups on them, these thiol groups on them, and you would eat it, and it would clear all this mercury off of the line of your GI that you've been swallowing all the time and open up that flow back in there and build a health that lasts.

2/11/2025 - Feeling Off? Your Hormones Might Be to Blame! Here’s What You Can Do Today - Intentional Health for Women - Garrett GQ Query: https://drchrisshade.com/feeling-off-your-hormones-might-be-to-blame-intentional-health-for-women/