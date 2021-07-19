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FDA mistakenly showed vaccine side effects in 2020
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341 views • July 19, 2021
Vaccine side effects shown at an FDA presentation in 2020.
The following list of vaccine side effects appeared for a split second at 2:33:40 in an FDA presentation on October 22, 2020. The specific slide appeared for only a fraction of a second. It was scrolled and not presented correctly. During that split second, this display, showing the adverse effects of the jab that the FDA knew about in October 2020, before they even allowed its use. Knowing this, they then proceeded to allow its use.
Original video. Jump to the 2:33:40 mark.
FDA Youtube Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1XTiL9rUpkg
Español:
La FDA muestra por error los efectos secundarios de la vacuna en 2020.
La siguiente lista de efectos secundarios de las vacunas apareció durante una fracción de segundo (en el momento 2:33:40 del video) en una presentación de la FDA el 22 de octubre de 2020. La diapositiva específica apareció sólo durante una fracción de segundo. Se mostró y no se comentó. Durante esa fracción de segundo, esta diapositiva, que muestra los efectos adversos de la vacuna que la FDA conocía en octubre de 2020, antes de que permitiera su uso. Sabiendo esto, luego procedieron a utilizarla.
Vídeo original. Salte a la marca 2:33:40.
Canal de Youtube de la FDA:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1XTiL9rUpkg
The following list of vaccine side effects appeared for a split second at 2:33:40 in an FDA presentation on October 22, 2020. The specific slide appeared for only a fraction of a second. It was scrolled and not presented correctly. During that split second, this display, showing the adverse effects of the jab that the FDA knew about in October 2020, before they even allowed its use. Knowing this, they then proceeded to allow its use.
Original video. Jump to the 2:33:40 mark.
FDA Youtube Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1XTiL9rUpkg
Español:
La FDA muestra por error los efectos secundarios de la vacuna en 2020.
La siguiente lista de efectos secundarios de las vacunas apareció durante una fracción de segundo (en el momento 2:33:40 del video) en una presentación de la FDA el 22 de octubre de 2020. La diapositiva específica apareció sólo durante una fracción de segundo. Se mostró y no se comentó. Durante esa fracción de segundo, esta diapositiva, que muestra los efectos adversos de la vacuna que la FDA conocía en octubre de 2020, antes de que permitiera su uso. Sabiendo esto, luego procedieron a utilizarla.
Vídeo original. Salte a la marca 2:33:40.
Canal de Youtube de la FDA:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1XTiL9rUpkg
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