Klaus Schwab presented Putin with his book "The Fourth Industrial Revolution" in 2019

Schwab presented Putin with his book "The Fourth Industrial Revolution"

Photo:https://www.1tv.ru

“Some people call me the father of the fourth industrial revolution. I wrote a book about this and I want to give it to you, " said Klaus Schwab during a meeting with Vladimir Putin in November 2019, presenting the head of state with a volume of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Recall that two years after that meeting, in October 2021, the Russian government and the WEF signed a memorandum on the establishment of the Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution. The signing ceremony took place at the Coordination Center of the Government of the Russian Federation.













https://en.newizv.ru/news/world/06-01-2022/bio-eco-techno-fascism-a-new-social-system-as-perceived-by-klaus-schwab