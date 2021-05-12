Jeffrey Prather interviews Mike Adams about covid, pine needle tea, Native medicine and more

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Mike Adams talks about coronavirus, vaccines, spike proteins, native medicine and more



Interviewed by Jeffrey Prather, Mike Adams said the coronavirus turned out to be not very dangerous at all – except for its original version engineered at the Wuhan Institute of Virology with the help of Anthony Fauci and American taxpayers’ money. Adams said Fauci and his cohorts were able to build a biological weapon that has high transmission but low fatality. The high transmission, according to Adams, allowed the mainstream media to hype up the hysteria over the number of cases and put Big Pharma’s coronavirus vaccines on a fast track.



Prather and Adams pointed out that all deaths before the vaccines came were called coronavirus deaths. Now, all deaths after vaccination were called coincidence. Adams also talked about the spike proteins that can be found in coronavirus vaccines. He said the Salk Institute for Biological Studies published a paper saying that the spike protein is the one killing people – causing blood clots, heart attacks, strokes and pulmonary embolisms.



Adams also mentioned the research conducted by Dr. Lee Merritt, which found that deaths linked to vaccines of any kind in the first quarter of 2021 were up 16,000 percent compared to the first quarter of 2020. The only difference is we have coronavirus vaccines this year, Adams said. He proceeded to talk about the importance of native medicine, especially during these times.