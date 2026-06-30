More Q Nods. SCOTUS Gives Trump More Power! LIVE Guest on GITMO. B2T Show, Jun 29, 2026

Watch and Discuss this Episode at: https://www.faithnfreedom.social/c/freedom-truth/more-nods-on-q-scotus-gives-trump-more-power-guest-on-gitmo-b2t-show-jun-29-2026





Trump and multiple Trump Admin X Accounts continue to give more nods to Q drops, using terms like "Patriot in Control" and even pictures that match Q Drops. SCOTUS Gives Trump More Power with the Slaughter decision! John Michael Chambers joins us live to discuss GITMO updates and many other interesting happenings showing that indeed, patriots are in control!













This episode opens with two major Supreme Court rulings that landed within days of each other and point in opposite directions. The Trump v. Slaughter decision overturns nearly a century of precedent and hands the president real authority over independent federal agencies — described by analysts as the biggest shift in presidential power in 100 years. At the same time, a separate ruling allows some states to keep counting mail-in ballots after election day, reigniting the exact election integrity concerns Rick has been raising for years. Rick connects both rulings to growing pressure for the SAVE Act and lays out why he believes this is pushing toward a national emergency declaration on elections.





From there the show moves into the steady drumbeat of Q-adjacent signals coming directly from the White House, DHS, and Trump's own posts — language and imagery lifted straight from old Q drops, landing at a moment when "Patriots in Control" is showing up in official channels. Rick also covers the Arizona 2020 audit findings, a major study linking sunscreen use to higher skin cancer rates through vitamin D blockage, and Trump's pressure campaign on Iran and oil prices.





The centerpiece of the episode is a live interview with John Michael Chambers, broadcasting from Northern Thailand. JMC walks through his decades-long awakening, his military intelligence panels covering Gitmo tribunals and global defense operations, and what he describes as a silent war being fought under continuity of government. He covers the coming Emergency Broadcast System, his read on Iran as a financial and geopolitical turning point, and a detailed breakdown of the coming economic reset — gold revaluation, silver price targets, the Quantum Financial System, and wealth repatriation.





Rick closes the episode by moving the audience to the WordNWorship channel for PraiseNPrayer — worship and intercession for President Trump, the nation, and the personal needs of the FaithNFreedom community.





Key Topics





SCOTUS Trump v. Slaughter ruling overturns Humphrey's Executor, restores presidential power over independent agencies





SCOTUS mail-in ballot ruling allows late ballot counting in some states





SAVE Act requirements and Senate blockage





Q nods from White House, DHS, and Trump's own posts





Arizona 2020 Maricopa County audit findings — 275,000 fraudulent ballots





Sunscreen and skin cancer study — vitamin D blockage risk





Trump's Iran negotiations and oil price pressure campaign





John Michael Chambers background and awakening





Eyes on Gitmo and Global Defense War military intelligence panels





Emergency Broadcast System and continuity of government





Gold and silver revaluation, Quantum Financial System





Wealth repatriation and economic reset timeline





Resources Mentioned





JMC Broadcasting — John Michael Chambers





Dr. Kirk Elliott — trusted bullion source





Exist Strong (formerly QE Strong) red light therapy wands — sponsor, code B2T





WordNWorship channel — PraiseNPrayer





Test everything against Scripture and discernment, and share your thoughts in the comments below.





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Recent Teaching:





The Blessed Hope — Living in Light of the Rapture





https://www.faithnfreedom.social/c/faith-blogs-discussions/the-blessed-hope-living-in-light-of-the-rapture





Recent Rick’s Alone Time with God:





The Babylonian financial system is about to collapse:





https://www.faithnfreedom.social/c/words-from-the-lord/the-babylonian-financial-system-is-about-to-collapse





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