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Understanding The Military Objective for America part 1-of 4
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82 views • July 10, 2020
Description; Educational/ This first of four of a short series will begin to lay out some facts about Direct Energy Weapons used on People, Animals, Fish, Birds, and most all Life Forms, Homes, Forest and Clean Water Sources-
This is a NO-BULL-SHIT CHANNEL, and with views, shares and downloading the information that I offer at no charge to anyone, then maybe this truther channel has a small chance to survive the Google Censorship of today's Internet-
This is a NO-BULL-SHIT CHANNEL, and with views, shares and downloading the information that I offer at no charge to anyone, then maybe this truther channel has a small chance to survive the Google Censorship of today's Internet-
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